Dairy Crawl Coming to Sioux Falls

South Dakota food lovers will have a unique opportunity on October 28th. Not only will they be able to sample delicious dairy based dishes at three downtown Sioux Falls restaurants, they'll also be dining with the farmers who made the meal possible.

The Dairy Crawl is set for October 28th in Sioux Falls. The Dairy Crawl is a progressive dinner where participants will enjoy a dairy based appetizer, entrée and dessert at three downtown restaurants.

Myers Deli & More will be serving the appetizer, Blarney Stone Pub will be serving the entrée, and Josiah’s will serve dessert. Myers Deli and Blarney Stone each created unique dishes for the evening, while Josiah’s will be serving a selection of their famous cheesecake. Each restaurant will be featuring dairy in their dish.

“We’re excited to host our first ever Dairy Crawl here in Sioux Falls”, stated Richard Vasgaard, Centerville farmer and Ag United president. “Each chef is working on preparing something delicious for the evening.”

Throughout the evening, area dairy producers will be mingling amongst guests and answering questions about their farms and today’s dairy production. The Dairy Crawl is designed to acquaint consumers with local dairy producers and encourage consumers to eat dairy while dining out.

This is the eighth year that South Dakota Farm Families is hosting Restaurant Crawl events. In past years South Dakota Farm Families has also hosted a Pork Crawl, Poultry Crawl, and Beef Crawl in Sioux Falls

The Dairy Crawl will start at Myers Deli in downtown Sioux Falls at 6:00 PM. Tickets are $40 per person. Get more details and sign up online.