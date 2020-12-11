I don't know about you, but I think most of the horoscope readings and predictions are full of it. Like how does anyone really know if the stars are perfectly aligned with your zodiac sign? The answer: Who the heck knows!

But nevertheless, there are people who truly believe these daily horoscope readings impact their lives every single day. Here's the thing...if you haven't noticed life is far from normal these days. So the "normal daily horoscopes" may not even be accurate because many individuals have been staying home thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. But fear not horoscope readers! There is one website that is offering your Daily Quarantine Horoscope during the on-going global pandemic.

Horoscope.com offers a daily quarantine horoscope for all zodiac signs during this time of social distancing. Some of the quarantine horoscopes include encouraging you to do something fun in a safe way such as zooming friends or doing an at-home workout. These quarantine horoscopes may even include tips on how to still enjoy life like ordering takeout from your favorite local restaurant or taking virtual classes in an effort to try something new.

My zodiac sign is Cancer and I'll admit, I have been looking at my quarantine horoscope from Horoscope.com just for the fun of it. For the record, I don't think it's entirely accurate information. However, I actually appreciate some of the helpful guidelines. One of my quarantine horoscopes recommended that I try some "exotic cuisine" the next time I order takeout. Personally, I love trying new foods, so this totally fits my personality.

Check Horoscope.com if you're looking for a good laugh or if you're just as curious as I was.

What's your zodiac sign? Does your quarantine horoscope from Horoscope.com reflect your personality?