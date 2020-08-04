Dad’s Idea To Help Get Kids To Wear Masks Back-To-School
Parents and communities across the nation are trying to figure out the best way to send kids back to schools in the middle of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Some schools will require kids and staff alike to wear face coverings. Here in South Dakota, there is no such requirement. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem's people sent out a recent campaign letter saying, “Governor Kristi Noem will not issue a state-wide mandate for distance learning, and is encouraging all families to send their children back to school - without masks.”
The Mayo Clinic suggests, “Cloth face coverings are most likely to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus when they are widely used by people in public settings.”
If you are a parent having trouble getting your child to wear a face mask this father has a tip for you.
Leland Michael posted this on his Facebook page: “For parents worried their kids won’t be able to wear masks for long periods of time this Fall, try this rule for your last few weeks of summer: You’re only allowed screen time if you’re wearing a mask. Either they will acclimate quickly, or you’ll get them off devices for the last weeks of their summer. I’ve got my money on them acclimating and your kid’s teacher having a much easier first week of school.”
These other helpful ideas to get your child comfortable with face mask-wearing come from healthychildren.org:
- Look in the mirror with the face coverings on and talk about it.
- Put a cloth face covering on a favorite stuffed animal.
- Decorate them so they're more personalized and fun.
- Show your child pictures of other children wearing them.
- Draw one on their favorite book character.
- Practice wearing the face-covering at home to help your child get used to it.