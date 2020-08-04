Dad’s Idea To Help Get Kids To Wear Masks Back-To-School

Parents and communities across the nation are trying to figure out the best way to send kids back to schools in the middle of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Some schools will require kids and staff alike to wear face coverings. Here in South Dakota, there is no such requirement. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem's people sent out a recent campaign letter saying, “Governor Kristi Noem will not issue a state-wide mandate for distance learning, and is encouraging all families to send their children back to school - without masks.”

The Mayo Clinic suggests, “Cloth face coverings are most likely to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus when they are widely used by people in public settings.”

If you are a parent having trouble getting your child to wear a face mask this father has a tip for you.

Leland Michael posted this on his Facebook page: “For parents worried their kids won’t be able to wear masks for long periods of time this Fall, try this rule for your last few weeks of summer: You’re only allowed screen time if you’re wearing a mask. Either they will acclimate quickly, or you’ll get them off devices for the last weeks of their summer. I’ve got my money on them acclimating and your kid’s teacher having a much easier first week of school.”

These other helpful ideas to get your child comfortable with face mask-wearing come from healthychildren.org:

Look in the mirror with the face coverings on and talk about it.

Put a cloth face covering on a favorite stuffed animal.

Decorate them so they're more personalized and fun.

Show your child pictures of other children wearing them.

Draw one on their favorite book character.

Practice wearing the face-covering at home to help your child get used to it.