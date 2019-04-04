Dad Gets DWI After Crashing Car Filled with Kids

A man driving his SUV with six other passengers crashed into a pole on 41st Street in Sioux Falls, sending two people to the hospital.

The crash happened on Wednesday (April 3) around 9:00 PM. Rolland Gene Kills Straight, 43, of Mitchell was arrested for a first DWI offense, with a blood alcohol level of .25. Kills Straight was also charged for not having a driver's license, two counts of abuse or cruelty to a minor under the age of seven, and two counts of abuse or cruelty to a minor over the age of seven. The children are ages two, four, 11 and 14.

Of the two hospitalized, a 14-year-old suffered a broken leg, and a 39-year-old passenger from Mitchell had unknown injuries. Both are listed as having non-life threatening injuries.

According to Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens, seven people were in the SUV, three were adults including the driver, and four of them were children, some of them not properly restrained.

41st Street was closed between Phillips and Minnesota Avenue for a time after the crash.