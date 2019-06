D-Day vet Jim Radford was only 15 when he served as the galley boy on a British ship at Normandy. He's the youngest known participant, and he's 90 now.

Back in 1969, he wrote a folk song called "The Shores of Normandy". And for the last few days, it's been Amazon's top selling single in the U.K. "I Don't Care" by Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber is second.