June 6, 2019 marks the 75th Anniversary of D-Day, the day the world was saved. If you can take a moment and try to somehow imagine being just a kid, and coming to shore on a boat and you can clearly see what's coming. You are about to join a battle with thousands of men dying and there's a good chance your life is minutes away from ending.

That was the scene early in the morning June 6, 1944. The Normandy Landings of the Allied infantry and armoured divisions began landing on the coast of France at 6:30 AM.

The target 50-mile stretch of the Normandy coast was divided into five sectors: Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword. Casuals were heaviest at Omaha.

Although we lost thousands of men, the operation began the liberation of Europe from Nazi control. It was the beginning of the end for Adolf Hitler and German forces.

D-Day not only changed the course of World War II, but it saved the coarse of the World. Had it not been for the men who fought on D-Day, the World as we know it would not exist.

Doing the math, the 18-year olds that survived and are still living, are 93-years old. Allied casualties were at least 10,000 and nearly 9000 for the Germans on this single day in history.

Take a listen to the actual first radio news bulletin on D-Day from NBC: