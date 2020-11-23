Cyber Monday vs. Black Friday, Which is Better?

In my humble opinion, if you can save some of your hard-earned money why not?

And with days that are specifically designed to have some items on sale or highly discounted now is the time to grab'em.

But over the years as Cyber Monday has taken off and started to become more of the favorite compared to Black Friday (especially this year), it begs the question, which of the two days is better overall?

Turns out that all depends on what you are wanting to purchase.

According to Business Insider:

"A solid rule of thumb is that Black Friday is a better time to buy newer, big-ticket items. It's also the best day to shop in stores, though you can also shop online. Cyber Monday is a better day to shop for tech deals and smaller gifts. You'll also see slightly better discounts online"- Business Insider.

Of course, with several big box stores not opening for Black Friday most of their deals have already been divulged to the general public.

Best Buy, for example, has offered some of their Black Friday deals since November 11 according to an email I received in my personal inbox.

Thus, the answer depends on what you are shopping for. And it never hurts to wait for Cyber Monday to come along first before buying the item either.

If the item is a so-called 'Black Friday sale item only', chances are the item will still be available on Cyber Monday.

Source: Business Insider