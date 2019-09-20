Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup-Three Days of Festivities

I'm surprised that we never feel the rumble of the stampede 374 miles away. If the 54th annual Buffalo Roundup may be a part of your final vacation plans to the western part of South Dakota this year you are in for one spectacular event. The Buffalo Roundup begins at 9:30 AM MDT on Friday, September 27.

This is a part of our history. Where the buffalo use to roam free across the plains. For the last several decades tourists make the annual pilgrimage to Custer State Park for the weekend event that sees the park's herd gathered for management purposes. Once corralled, cowboys and cowgirls will test, brand and sort the herd.

Jim Hagen, Secretary of the Department of Tourism says, “While the Buffalo Roundup’s primary purpose is herd management, it also provides our visitors a unique experience. This event sets South Dakota apart from other states. We hear from visitors around the world about how incredible it is to watch the bison thunder over the rolling prairie. It’s something they never forget.”

In addition, the annual roundup coincides with an arts festival that runs Thursday, September 26-Friday, September 27 in the State Game Lodge of Custer State Park.

There will be live entertainment, a BBQ cook off, pancake feeds and if those three days aren't enough you can take part in the Crazy Horse Volksmarch on Sunday, September 9.

Source: SD Department of Tourism