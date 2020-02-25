Cure Kids Cancer ‘Push Ups For Pledges’ Sioux Falls

Ben Sahr, pediatric cancer hero, and Dr. Dan Steventon, a Sanford pediatric cancer physical therapist, are joining forces to support the Results Radio Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon. Radiothon 2020 is broadcast on Results Radio Stations on March 26th and 27th.

Ben and Dan have set a big goal this year, 2,020 push-ups in five minutes while raising funds and awareness for Sanford Children's, South Dakota's only Children's Oncology Group Hospital.

Support them in their quest with a gift, plus have the option of going one step further with a few push-ups to help them reach their goal. Make your gift ONLINE HERE!

Sanford Cure Kids Cancer gives local children hope for a future beyond cancer. Your gift could help:

- Purchase specialized, state-of-the-art equipment.

- Assist families with expenses not covered by insurance, such as meals, mileage, and lodging.

- Support special programs and services such as Child Life, Back to School, summer camp, social work and so much more!

Best of all, 100% of every dollar stays local to impact local kids.