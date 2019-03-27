Cure Kids Cancer: Jeff Spartz

Meg and Chad never imagined they’d hear the words, “Your baby has leukemia.”

Jeff, their 3-month-old son, wasn’t even crawling yet, and they couldn’t believe the news. They were even more shocked to learn fewer than 90 American children receive the same diagnosis as Jeff annually - infant acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Jeff immediately started treatment at Sanford Children’s Castle of Care, an hour away from the family’s home in Brewster, Minn. The expert care he received has saved his life.

On his first birthday, after 236 days in the Castle, Jeff finally came home - a miraculous gift for him and his family. Throughout this journey, the Spartz family has been so grateful to have an amazing team at the Castle and people like you to support them at every step.