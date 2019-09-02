Cure Kids Cancer: Ethan Erickson [In Remembrance]

By Sanford Children's Hospital

Ethan was an avid outdoorsman, he especially loved fishing —catch and release, that is. In April 2018, Ethan had stomach surgery where doctors found a tumor in his intestines.

A biopsy showed the tumor was cancerous--Burkitt’slymphoma. After two rounds of chemotherapy at Sanford Children’s, his 30-day scan showed no signs of cancer. His three-month scan revealed a new tumor in his upper abdomen.

He went through six more rounds of chemo and within a month, he had another tumor. During Ethan’s final hospital stay, his care team brought fishing to the Castle of Care so Ethan could fish one last time.

Ethan’s parents shared that was their favorite memory throughout their whole journey. Ethan earned his angel wings in the fall of 2019, just one month shy of his 13th birthday.