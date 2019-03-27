Cure Kids Cancer: Dyllen Yockey

In January of 2018, Dyllen had severe stomach pain. "I had that mom instinct that I knew something was wrong," said his mom Brittany.

Doctors found a baseball-sized tumor, and then diagnosed him with non-Hodgkin's Burkitt's Lymphoma in April of 2018. During surgery, doctors removed 11 inches of Dyllen’s colon along with the tumor. Following surgery, Dyllen received treatment at Sanford Children’s.

Brittany says the Child Life staff has been a huge help during Dyllen’s time at Sanford Children’s, helping to understand what he is going through.