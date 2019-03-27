Cure Kids Cancer: Cobey Deschepper

The summer of 2015, Cobey was having trouble with constipation. In addition, red dots appeared on his body.

Not being able to stop constipation or what the red dots were from, Cobey was taken to the doctor’s office. Little did they know the words they were about to hear.

At just 4 years old, Cobey was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL). Cobey fought through 2-1/2 years of treatment at Sanford Children’s. Cobey just finished up treatment in November of 2018!

Now he’s ready to get back to playing football and cheering on his favorite NFL team, the 49ers.