Cupcakes and Beer: Two Great Tastes That Taste Great Together

Fresh off the heels of the inspired pairings of beer and Halloween candy earlier this year, the folks at WoodGrain Brewing Company in Downtown Sioux Falls were back at it this week with their beer and cupcake pairing event.

This time they teamed up with Intoxibakes to add a quartet of craft brews into one-of-a-kind beer-infused cupcakes for the event, which helped raise money for the Children's Home Society's 2020 campus wish list.

Here's how the pairings played out. First the beers, then the cupcakes, then the verdict on each: