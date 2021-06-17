In a world dominated by electronics, there are still a significant number of us that love nothing more than the feel of a good book in our hands.

Not an e-reader or book on a laptop, but an honest-to-goodness hard or paperback book with actual pages you have to actually turn with your actual fingers.

The love of books is so great for some people that they actually plan their travels around their literary needs.

Book Riot has charted out a course along Interstate 90 that caters to book lovers, whether it's a favorite local bookstore or book-related destination. There are more than 50 places to stop along the way between Seattle and Boston, including a trio of South Dakota places:

ZANDBROZ VARIETY - SIOUX FALLS

This legendary downtown store has been around for more than 30 years. You can call it a bookstore, but it is so much more. Part bookstore, part novelty gift shop, part cultural experience, it's a great place to 'lose yourself' for a long stretch of time while you check out their one-of-a-kind offerings.

Book Riot says a trip to Mitzi's, on Main Street, is like 'you’ve stepped into someone’s house to browse their personal book collection'. It's been a part of downtown Rapid City for a decade.

This 100-mile trek from Sioux Falls has been on the bucket lists of many a book lover over the years, thanks to the 'Little House' series of novels that paint an in-depth picture of life on the prairie in the late 1800's. From DeSmet, travel 115 miles due east to Walnut Grove, Minnesota for more of your 'Little House' fix at the Laura Ingalls Wilder Home and Museum.