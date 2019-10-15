Crosby Hits Late FG, Packers Beat Lions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — It took Mason Crosby 13 seasons to perform his first Lambeau Leap.

The 35-year-old kicker nailed a 23-yard field goal as time expired and jumped into the crowd with a boost from long snapper Hunter Bradley after he finished off a rally for the Green Bay Packers, who benefited from some questionable officiating to edge the Detroit Lions 23-22 on Monday night.

“That was fun, yeah,” Crosby said of leaping into the crowd. “That feeling, once you get up in the stands, the energy in there and teammates and everyone’s around, that’s something I’ll always remember. That was great.”

Aaron Rodgers, in his second straight game without top target Davante Adams, completed 24 of 39 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns, including a beautiful 35-yard throw to Allen Lazard for the second-year pro’s first career score.

Rodgers surpassed 3,000 career rushing yards on a 12-yard run in the fourth quarter. He’s the 13th Packers player to reach the milestone.

