Crop Condition in South Dakota Looking Good

With most all days suitable for farmers to work in their fields, the winter wheat harvest in South Dakota is nearing completion, and the spring wheat harvest is about halfway done.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) says in its weekly crop report that 90 percent of the winter wheat is in the bin, along with 52 percent of the spring wheat. Both crops are ahead of the average pace.

The majority of most crops in South Dakota remain rated mostly in fair or good condition. Approximately 15 percent of the corn and beans are rated as being in excellent condition in the state.

The corn silking is at 96 percent, ahead of 90 both last year and for the five year average. Soybeans blooming was 90 percent, equal to both last year and average.Setting pods was 69 percent, ahead of 61 last year and 58 average

Topsoil moisture supplies statewide are rated 71 percent adequate to surplus, with 66 percent of subsoil moisture in those categories. Both percentages are down over the week.

Pasture and range conditions statewide are mostly rated fair or good.

