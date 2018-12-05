Crisis Text Line is a Service Worth Sharing

There are times when I wonder if the balance between the negative and positive on social media is worth cruising through.

It seems right when I feel the need to permanently unplug from it all together my faith in humanity is restored by seeing good people doing good things.

It reminds me of a quote I saw once from a conversation between a young Fred Rogers and his mom.

"When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, "Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.

I was scrolling through Facebook the other day and saw this post on the Kalon Project page.

Did you know that if you text HOME to 741741 when you are feeling depressed or suicidal, a crisis worker will text you back immediately and will continue to text with you? Many people especially younger ones don't like talking over the phone and would feel more comfortable texting. This is a free service for anyone - if you would like to join me in raising awareness, please copy and paste this.

I went to the Crisis Text Line website and there I saw some good people doing good things and being there for people in need.

It's refreshing to keep our eyes on people who make an effort to keep the good things out front.

It's efforts of groups like these pushing hope and love that make the world feel a little more balanced.

For more details check out the Crisis Text Line website.

And for more on The Kalon Project check out their Facebook page.