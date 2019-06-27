When I first heard 'Proud Mary' I loved it! Whoever these guys were, they had a sound that I loved.

They, of course, were Creedence Clearwater Revival. The sound they had was unique. While they ruled the rock and roll charts from 1969 into the early 1970's, they weren't what might be called typical rock and roll.

They were rock. They were bayou rock. They were swamp rock. They were...well, they couldn't really be pinned down to any one category.

Country rock? Yep, I think so now, although at the time we didn't call it that, didn't know what 'country rock' really was.

Whatever.... it was Creedence music!

I have to admit that when I was in High School, Creedence was my absolute favorite band. I had all the albums (or 8-Tracks!)...From their self-titled debut, through Bayou Country, Green River, Willy And The Poor Boys, Cosmo's Factory....if you were ridin' with me, you were listening to Creedence Clearwater Revival.

And now, listening to those great old Creedence hit's, I think they are more Country than some of the country stars today. If you listen to the lyric's, so many of their great hit's tell a country music story. And I guess what I like best is the, I don't know, earthiness of it!

Call it what you will, for me Creedence Clearwater Revival may not have been Country, but they sure weren't far off!