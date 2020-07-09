Dalton, Minnesota is about two hours northeast of Watertown, South Dakota. Wednesday afternoon heavy rains, severe thunderstorms, and tornados broke out of central Minnesota.

The Twin Cities Pioneer Press is reporting that tragically at least one person has died after a tornado tore through the countryside and lakes southeast of Fergus Falls in Otter Tail County.

In the youtube video above you can see a couple as they intercept the powerful tornado along a rural road outside of Dalton. Investigators are on scene Thursday to try and determine the strength of this tornado had as it swept through the countryside.

Both Twitter and youtube were active with accounts of residents and storm chasers as they captured the events as they happened.

There is even a

Hello, my name is Jake Heitman, a Minnesota based storm chaser. On July 8th, 2020, I witnessed the destruction of a tornado when it ripped through the towns of Dalton and Ashby, Minnesota. Sadly, this tornado destroyed buildings and claimed the life of a young man on July 8th, 2020.