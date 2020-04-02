Crash West of Sioux Falls Kills One Person Wednesday

One person has died as the result of an auto accident in west Sioux Falls on Wednesday.

Dakota News Now is reporting the accident occurred around 5:30 PM on Wednesday (April 1) near West Benson Road and North La Mesa Drive.

Sergeant Mason Braun with the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office told Dakota News Now, two cars were involved in the accident, three people were injured, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation at this time.

According to the report, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, the Sioux Falls Police Department, and Crime Lab, the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Minnehaha County Emergency Management, and the Crooks Fire Department were all on hand at the scene to assist victims and help with the investigation.

Source: Dakota News Now

