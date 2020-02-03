Crash in Bon Homme County Leaves One Dead

According to the South Dakota’s Highway Patrol, one person died early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash south of Tyndall, South Dakota.

The name of the deceased is not being released pending notification of family members.

In the release provided by Public Information Officer Tony Mangan, a 1994 Chevy 1500 pickup was northbound on South Dakota Highway 37 when it went into the east ditch and rolled.

The 60-year-old male driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person involved.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app