UPDATE : Sioux Falls police have charged the woman involved in the crash with attempted murder and felony child abuse. Julia Jacquelin Alzoubaidi, 34, from Sioux Falls, is being held on a $250,000 bond.

UPDATE : The on-ramp from Minnesota Avenue onto I-229 Northbound is now open.

Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemens provided an update on the early morning crash at I-229 near the Minnesota Ave Exit.

A 34-year-old Sioux Falls woman and her 6-month-old boy were rescued from a vehicle crash at I-229 near the Minnesota Avenue exit. At one point, it was believed to be life-threatening injuries, but that has been upgraded, and both are still in the hospital.

Clemens says they do not have information yet regarding if seat belts were used, or why they were traveling in the early morning hours. A passerby called 911 at 3:30 AM and said they saw a vehicle that looked like it had rolled.

Although there was no water rescue performed, both the driver and infant were in the water at some point and escaped. Police did not provide details as to whether the vehicle was in the water.

It was a lone vehicle crash. Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor, although authorities say it is early in the investigation.

Police plan to release further details later today as the investigation continues.

Law enforcement has closed the on-ramp from Minnesota Avenue onto Northbound traffic on I-229.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, (October 16) a string of emergency first responding vehicles were observed parked on the shoulder of I-229 northbound. Additional police vehicles were directly on the adjacent bike path. Numerous floodlights lit up the heavily treed region as police canvassed the area.

According to sources, a vehicle crash occurred and police are continuing their investigation. Sergeant James Buteyn with the Sioux Falls Police Department released a statement at 6:00 AM. " Due to an ongoing investigation, the NB on-ramp for I-229 from Minnesota Ave will be closed. This is expected to last several hours and will impact the morning commute in the area."

Police are accepting any tips from the public regarding this investigation. If you saw anything that could be associated with this situation, you can contact police directly or remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers of the Sioux Empire.