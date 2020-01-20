Coyotes Dominate South Dakota Showdown

The South Dakota Showdown goes to the Coyotes as the South Dakota men took down its in-state rival South Dakota State 99-84, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Jackrabbits and a four-game skid against its in-state foe.

With five players in double figures, USD's Tyler Hagedorn went over the 1,000 career points mark with a team-high 24 points on the night. The Coyotes (12-8, 3-3 SL) shot a season-high 64.4 percent from the field.

South Dakota State's Matt Dentlinger scored a career and game-high 26 points on the night.

Earlier it was the ladies showdown with South Dakota women defeating the Jackrabbits 83-48. Ciara Duffy recorded her fifth double-double of the season with 21 points and 11 boards. Hannah Sjerven put up 16 of her own.

Megan Bultsma of SDSU in doubles had 12 points. South Dakota (17-2, 6-0) now stands alone at the top of the Summit League standings.

Next up:

South Dakota hosts Purdue Fort Wayne Friday and Oral Roberts Sunday.

South Dakota State men host North Dakota State Wednesday.

South Dakota State plays North Dakota State on Friday.

Source: USD,SDSU

