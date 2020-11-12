With just two weeks to go until Thanksgiving 2020, a lot of us are putting the finishing touches on our holiday plans.

But even with the country in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, travel is still going to be on the 'to do' list for a number of families.

According to a new survey from Tripadvisor, more than half of Americans (56%) say they still intend to venture out at least 50 miles or more from home during the Thanksgiving weekend, November 26-29.

And while that is a significant number, research from AAA says it is a ten percent drop from the number of 2019 travelers and will mark the fewest number of people on the road for Thanksgiving since the economic downturn of 2008.

One thing that Tripadvisors survey did uncover was where people are looking to go this holiday season and it turns out the less crowded the spot, the most desirable it seems to be in this age of social distancing.

Places like Key Largo and Key West in Flordia and Scottsdale and Sedona in Arizona are especially popular this year, while bigger places like New York City, Los Angeles, and Nashville are being overlooked by travelers.

How are the current conditions in the country impacting your travel plans in 2020?