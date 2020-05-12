COVID-19 Update 5/12: Five Deaths Reported

Five more deaths in the state are part of the new COVID-19 report from the South Dakota Department of Health.

New cases of coronavirus rose by just 49 over the last 24 hours, raising the statewide total for 3,663. The number of active cases dropped by more than the number of new cases, falling by 78 to 1,315 after another 122 people recovered from the virus. A total of 2,309 people are now on the other side of the disease.

All five of the new deaths reported were from Minnehaha County, which now accounts for 34 of the 39 deaths in the state.

Hospitalizations fell for the first time since May 7 as the number dropped by two to 70. A total of 236 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

For the first time in a long time, Minnehaha County doesn't makeup nearly all of the new cases in the state. There were just 26 new cases in the county accounting for barely over half of the 49 new cases. There are now 2,978 total cases in the state's largest county. Another 80 people recovered bringing that total up to 1,851.

The number in Lincoln County actually dropped by one, an apparent testing or accounting error. Another six people recovered for a total of 136.

Pennington and Brown County had five new cases each and combined have a total of 164 cases.