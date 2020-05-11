COVID-19 Update 5/11 – 97 New Cases

As testing expanded last week we were all told that the number of cases would increase and they have. But today the spike seems to be fading a bit.

The number of new cases of COVID-19 went up by 97 today to a total of 3,614, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. The number of active cases went up by 57 to 1,393 but were offset by 40 more recoveries in the state. A total of 2,187 people with a known case of the disease have recovered.

Best of all, the hospitalized number are remaining quite stable. The number of people who have ever been spending time in the hospital with coronavirus went up by only 2 to 263. Currently, there are 78 people in the hospital and that is just one more than yesterday.

Most of the new cases were found in Minnehaha County. 85 people have been added to the tally bringing the total to 2,952. Of those people, well over half have recovered (1,771, up 28) and there have been nearly 10,000 negative tests.

Lincoln County saw just an increase of three for a total of 191. Meanwhile, Brown County continues to slowly but steadily close the gap with the state's third-most populous county as they had seven more cases raising their total to 127.

On April 27, Lincoln County had 131 cases and Brown County had just 30. Now that gap has been cut nearly in half as they trail by 64 two weeks later.