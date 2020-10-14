COVID-19 Has South Dakota Driver Exam Stations Backlogged

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact almost every aspect of our lives. Even when it comes to something as simple as getting a driver's license renewal.

The pandemic has created a backlog at driver exam stations all around the state as the Driver Licensing Program works to process renewals.

Driver exam stations in South Dakota moved to appointment only at the onset of the pandemic in early spring. Now several months later some stations here in the state are still experiencing varying wait times.

Dakota News Now is reporting the Driver Licensing Program has increased its hours to help meet the demand being put on the system right now.

Program Director Jane Schrank told Dakota News Now, “Some places, you can get in within a couple of weeks. Others, it may take you know a month and a half or so to get in.”

Schrank encourages residents that need to renew their license to renew online if possible. Online renewals help the program better deal with the current demand of all the appointments that are being scheduled right now.

According to Dakota News Now, the system now has somewhere between 25,000 and 29,000 expired licenses and IDs that need to get renewed at this time.

In South Dakota, you can renew your driver's license or I.D. online every other renewal cycle.

A South Dakota driver's license is valid for 5 years and expires on your birthday. So residents are able to utilize the online renewal option every 10 years.

If you haven't tried the online renewal option yet, you're eligible.

South Dakota provides its residents with three different options to renew their licenses. By mail, online, or by making an appointment at a South Dakota Driver Exam Station.

