COVID-19 Doubles Feeding South Dakota’s Usage

We all know organizations like Feeding South Dakota do exceptional work for our friends and neighbors throughout the state. But, thanks to COVID-19, the job they do is now more important than ever.

According to Dakota News Now, Feeding South Dakota is now serving 2.5 times the number of households they had typically been serving prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Feeding South Dakota CEO Matt Gassen told Dakota News Now, the stark increase in usage can be directly attributed to all the layoffs associated with COVID-19. Gassen is preparing to see a continued increase in Feeding South Dakota services for at least another 12 months as more and more people lose their jobs, their businesses, and continue to have their hours cut.

Food donations and volunteers are paramount now. Food supply lines are under a great deal of pressure at the moment. That has resulted in people having a difficult time donating food like they normally would. Feeding South Dakota has been forced to buy a lot of product to help keep their shelves stocked.

As Dakota News Now reports, people wishing to help out at this time are encouraged to donate money and their time. You can get information on how to do both here.

Centralized food distribution in Sioux Falls happens every Tuesday and Thursday from 1:00 to 7:00 PM at the old Fareway location on West 41st Street.

The plan is to eventually shift the centralized distribution to more of a neighborhood distribution. That will help meet the demand of those who don't have the transportation to get to centralized distribution locations.

Source: Dakota News Now