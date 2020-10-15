COVID-19 Deaths In South Dakota Thursday Now Over 300

The South Dakota Department of Health released that there were 1,918 new persons tested for COVID-19 on Thursday, October 15. Of those tested 797 equaling a 'Daily Positivity Rate' of 41.55%. 13 more deaths were reported.

South Dakota COVID 19 related numbers updated on Thursday include:

Total Cases: 31,012

New Cases: 797

Active Cases: 7,132

Positivity Rate: 41.55%

Current Hospitalized: 304

Total Deaths: 304

The SDDH stated that in the Sioux Empire there are 162 COVID-19 Occupied Hospital Beds, 38 COVID-19 Occupied ICU Beds, 20 COVID-19 Patients Using Ventilation, and 23.1% Available Hospital Beds.

This city of Sioux Falls along with Avera and Sanford hospitals initiated a new campaign on Wednesday stating: The CDC recommends wearing masks in public settings around people who don’t live in your household & when you can’t stay 6 feet away from others. Masks help stop the spread of COVID-19 to others. Let’s #MaskUpSF. Sioux Falls currently has no mask mandate.

The Center for Disease Control recommends that

Everyone should Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap is not available use hand sanitizer. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Practice social distancing of 6 feet or more between you and people not living in your house.

Everyone should wear a mask in public settings and when around people who don't live in your household.