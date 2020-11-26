COVID-19 Creating a Struggle for Sioux Empire Non-Profits

This holiday season is shaping up to be less than a joyous one for many non-profit organizations throughout the Sioux Empire.

COVID-19 has definitely created a level of difficulty for non-profit organizations all over the country.

Dakota News Now reports both volunteers and donations are significantly down due to the pandemic.

Brandi Miller, Marketing Director for Sioux Empire United Way told Dakota News Now, “A lot of non-profits in the area raise their funds through different events and things that usually happen in person. So organizations have had to become creative. Other companies’ employees are still working from home and so those workplace campaigns have really had to evolve and meet companies with where they are at and where their employees are at."

Non-profit organizations like the Sioux Empire United Way, Make-A-Wish, the Salvation Army, and others are struggling right now with challenges resulting from the pandemic.

Be it less funding, fewer volunteers, events being postponed or cancelled, the struggle is real in terms of generating revenue.

Sue Salter, President, and CEO of Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana told Dakota News Now, “There’re so many events that support our efforts and many of them have had to understandably be canceled, some were postponed, some pivoted to virtual events."

The pandemic has required people to prioritize things right now. Food, shelter and healthcare are essential things that need to happen, says Salter. Non-profit giving and support has taken a backseat in many cases due to COVID-19.

According to Dakota News Now, the Salvation Army red kettle campaign is running behind by 50 percent where it normally would be at this time of the year. To help compensate for the decreased funding, the Salvation Army has created digital options like a virtual kettle, which allows people to donate right from their homes.

Even though donations and support may be down at the moment for many non-profits, they all agree people have still been generous during the pandemic, and that generosity is greatly appreciated.

Dakota News Now has put together a list of various non-profits throughout the Sioux Empire. You can see that list, along with the different ways you can give and get involved here.

