COVID-19 Count 5/8 – Huge Spike After Broader Testing

Broader testing in the state has led to a massive increase in positive tests in South Dakota for COVID-19.

239 new positive coronavirus tests have come back in the last 24 hours according to the South Dakota Department of Health, bringing the total statewide count to 3,144. The number of active cases is up 198 to 1,044. Those are all numbers that are attributable to more tests being conducted after testing centers opened like the one at Washington High School to test Smithfield employees.

There were no new deaths while 41 more people recovered from the virus. 11 more people have been hospitalized, but the overall total of people currently in the hospital only went up by six to 76.

In Minnehaha County, there were 203 new cases found. 35 more have also recovered. Lincoln County saw an increase of nine cases to 180 and no new recoveries.

Brown County had another substantial increase after 14 new tests came back positive.

The number of cases is going up, but only because a lot more tests are being conducted.

The Sioux Falls City Council passed a new ordinance that strikes down the former "lingering ordinance" and now allows businesses to open with varying amounts of customers depending on the type.