COVID-19 Count 5/6 – 5 New Deaths in Minnehaha County

Another five deaths in Minnehaha County are a part of the new coronavirus number released today.

The South Dakota Department of Health announced today that there are now a total of 2,779 cases of COVID-19 in the state and an increase of 58. The five deaths bring the statewide total to 29.

The Sioux Falls area fed most of the growth. Minnehaha County accounted for 36 of the new cases but also contributed 67 new recoveries. Total cases in the county are 2,231 with 1,616 recovered. Lincoln County had six new cases for a total of 170. A total of 119 people have recovered after seven more were reported.

Good news for Union County today. After a large increase yesterday, there were no new cases reported in the state's most southeastern county after 18 more tests came back negative.

Brown County had six new cases bring their total to 76, the third-most in the state.