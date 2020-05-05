COVID-19 Count 5/5 – Three New Deaths in South Dakota

As Smithfield prepares to reopen the number of new cases of COVID-19 remains steady.

The South Dakota Department of Health announced 53 tests came back positive in the last 24 hours across the state. That is out of a total of 309 tests that were run. The total number of cases now stands at 2,721.

The number of active cases continues to slowly but steadily drop, falling 15 to 802. The number of people who have recovered went up by 65 to 1,895, or about 70 percent.

Three new deaths from Minnehaha County were announced bringing the statewide death toll to 24.

The Sioux Falls area accounted for most of the new cases, but another county had the second most cases. Union County saw a nearly 50 percent increase in cases as 14 people tested positive. There are 46 total cases there and have the fourth most cases.

Minnehaha County had 25 new cases for a total of 2,195 and 52 new recoveries. Lincoln County had just one new case and sits at 164. Brown County had six new cases and a total of 71.