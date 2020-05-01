COVID-19 Count 5/1 – Four More Deaths at Good Samaritan

Four more Coronavirus related deaths have been attributed to a Sioux Falls nursing home.

Dakota News Now is reporting that Good Samaritan Society has confirmed four new deaths among its residents and a total of seven. A total of 54 residents have tested positive and continue to be isolated from the rest of their neighbors. 36 employees have tested positive for the virus. 11 of them recovered and have returned to work.

76 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health Friday bringing the statewide total to 2,525. As per usual most of those came from the Sioux Falls area. Minnehaha County reported 51 new cases and 99 new recoveries. Lincoln County reported six new cases and three new recoveries.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For the fourth day in a row, the total number of active cases in South Dakota has dropped to 818, down 41 from yesterday. Another 114 have recovered for a total of 1,686.