COVID-19 Count 4/30 – 76 New Cases in South Dakota

Signs of brightness are starting to emerge as the slow steady rise of COVID-19 cases in the state rise.

The South Dakota Department of Health announced that there were 76 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, a total of 2,449. Sadly four more people have died because of the pandemic.

The total number of active cases in the state fell for the third day in a row to 859. But the number of people hospitalized rose by seven to 76. So far 173 people have been hospitalized at some point in South Dakota.

Minnehaha County had 54 new cases but 68 are newly recovered. Lincoln County had 9 new cases and 9 recoveries. Brown County saw an increase of 7 in the last 24 hours and one recovery.

While it is more remote and spread throughout the county, I would be fascinated to know why Pennington County, home to Rapid City and over 113,000 people, has only 12 known cases and only two new cases since April 17.

The ray of light came from Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken this morning when he announced that a special city council meeting will be held Friday for a first reading of a new ordinance to ease restrictions on bars, restaurants, gyms, and other businesses restricted by the city's so-called "lingering ordinance."