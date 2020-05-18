COVID-19 Concerns To Keep Sioux Falls Pools Closed This Summer

Bad news for those who were looking forward to taking a dip in a Sioux Falls public pool this summer.

Dakota News Now reports that city-owned swimming pools will not open this year due to continued threats posed by COVID-19.

Sioux Fall Mayor Paul TenHaken says high operating costs and strict COVID-19 guidelines sent from the Centers for Disease Control as reasons for not opening public pools in 2020.

The decision was difficult and TenHaken says the city will expand other services and offer alternatives including extra programs at the library, Great Plains Zoo, and the Washington Pavilion.

According to Dakota News Now, the facilities affected include Terrace, Laurel Oak, Kuehn, Frank Olson, Drake Springs, McKennan Wading Pool, and Pioneer Spray Park. The Midco Aquatic Center will remain closed until officials deem it safe to reopen.

When it comes to summer sports leagues, city officials are consulting with regional sports associations to determine how to move forward in a safe way. A decision on restarting organized sports is expected by the end of May.

Some city-owned facilities that will be re-opening over the next couple of weeks are picnic shelters, public restrooms, and outdoor wedding venues. However, bring your own water as drinking fountains will remain closed.