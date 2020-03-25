COVID-19 Community Spread In Minnehaha & Lincoln Co

Community spread of COVID-19 is now in Sioux Falls after several new cases were confirmed in the area, Dakota News Now reports.

On Wednesday, eight new cases of COVID-19 in Minnehaha Country were confirmed by the South Dakota Department of Health. That brings the total cases in the county to 13. Lincoln County also confirmed its first case.

Dakota News Now is reporting that COVID-19 spread rating for Minnehaha County has jumped from "minimal" to "substantial community spread" according to health officials. Lincoln County's rating increased from "minimal to moderate."

Beadle County sits at 13 cases and is the only other South Dakota county with a "substantial" rating of community spread.

Mayor Paul TenHaken said, “Sioux Falls has done a remarkable job so far in its efforts to flatten the curve in our area. We cannot let up. With the confirmation of community spread, it is time for every single person and business owner to take this pandemic seriously and take action. The city is currently using every authority afforded to us under state law and local ordinance to protect this community. We must slow the spread to this virus to save lives and protect our neighbors,”

Dakota News Now is reporting the Sioux Falls Board of Health will consider regulations to limit social gatherings in the City of Sioux Falls Thursday at 2:00 p.m. These regulations will follow the recommendations of Governor Noem’s recent executive order.

Steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 include:

Washing your hands often and for at least 20 seconds. Use warm water and soap. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based hand gel.

Don't be a hand-cougher. Cough or sneeze into your elbow.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.

Get a full night of sleep, stay active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids, and eat nutritious foods.

Keep surfaces, especially bedside tables, surfaces in the bathroom, and toys for children clean by wiping them down with a household disinfectant.

Most importantly, if you are sick stay home.

