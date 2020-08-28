COVID-19 Cases Take Another Big Jump in South Dakota

The 605 saw another big jump in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The South Dakota Department of Health announced today that 323 new cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were confirmed. This comes a day after the largest single increase that has happened so far in the state. There are currently 2,182 active cases in the state and 10,170 people have recovered.

Currently, 80 people are hospitalized with the virus

The biggest increases in cases have all occurred this week as schools and colleges have begun classes in the state. Most of the new cases come from people who are under the age of 30 while people age 60 and older are seeing a decrease in cases.

Minnehaha County so far during the pandemic has had 5,079 cases of the virus confirmed. Pennington County is second 1,284, and Lincoln County has the third most cases so far with 844.