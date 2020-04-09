COVID-19 Cases Break the 400 Mark in South Dakota

Getty Images

Cases of the novel coronavirus have surpassed 400 in South Dakota.

Data released by the South Dakota Department of Health says there are 54 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total case count to 447. One more patient was hospitalized for a total of 27 that have ever been hospitalized. There were no new deaths in the state and 15 more people have recovered for a total of 161.

Minnehaha County continues to lead the way in total cases now with 274 after another 46 people tested positive for the virus. That's 61 percent of all cases in the state. 48 have recovered.

Lincoln County had two more cases confirmed for a total of 33, but nearly half have recovered so far.

CountyCasesRecovered Change
Aurora110
Beadle21190
Bon Homme310
Brookings650
Brown1491
Charles Mix210
Clark110
Clay630
Codington12100
Corson101
Davison330
Deuel110
Fall River110
Faulk110
Hamlin100
Hughes431
Hutchinson220
Jerauld100
Lake200
Lawrence980
Lincoln33152
Lyman210
Marshall110
McCook210
Meade110
Minnehaha2744846
Oglala Lakota100
Pennington751
Roberts430
Spink320
Todd110
Turner510
Union310
Yankton18121
Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!

 

Filed Under: Coronavirus, COVID-19
Categories: News, Newsletter KSOO
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top