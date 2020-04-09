COVID-19 Cases Break the 400 Mark in South Dakota

Cases of the novel coronavirus have surpassed 400 in South Dakota.

Data released by the South Dakota Department of Health says there are 54 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total case count to 447. One more patient was hospitalized for a total of 27 that have ever been hospitalized. There were no new deaths in the state and 15 more people have recovered for a total of 161.

Minnehaha County continues to lead the way in total cases now with 274 after another 46 people tested positive for the virus. That's 61 percent of all cases in the state. 48 have recovered.

Lincoln County had two more cases confirmed for a total of 33, but nearly half have recovered so far.

County Cases Recovered Change Aurora 1 1 0 Beadle 21 19 0 Bon Homme 3 1 0 Brookings 6 5 0 Brown 14 9 1 Charles Mix 2 1 0 Clark 1 1 0 Clay 6 3 0 Codington 12 10 0 Corson 1 0 1 Davison 3 3 0 Deuel 1 1 0 Fall River 1 1 0 Faulk 1 1 0 Hamlin 1 0 0 Hughes 4 3 1 Hutchinson 2 2 0 Jerauld 1 0 0 Lake 2 0 0 Lawrence 9 8 0 Lincoln 33 15 2 Lyman 2 1 0 Marshall 1 1 0 McCook 2 1 0 Meade 1 1 0 Minnehaha 274 48 46 Oglala Lakota 1 0 0 Pennington 7 5 1 Roberts 4 3 0 Spink 3 2 0 Todd 1 1 0 Turner 5 1 0 Union 3 1 0 Yankton 18 12 1

Enter your number to get our free mobile app