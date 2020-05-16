South Dakota state health officials report no new deaths on Saturday, May 16.

The South Dakota Department of Health identifies 72 new cases of COVIC-19 and 99 additional recoveries.

The total positive cases in the state stands at 3959 and recoveries are up to 2673, leaving 1242 active cases. The state reports 24,217 negative cases and total deaths remain at 44.

Hospitalizations dropped from 80 on Friday to 75 on Saturday.

Minnehaha County continues to lead the state in every category. The county has recorded 3119 total positive cases, 2152 recovered cases, 10913 negative cases, and 39 deaths.

Lincoln County has the second most total positive cases with 201 and Brown County has 194. No COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in either county.