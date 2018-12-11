Court TV Returning Next Year

Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Court TV is coming back to television next year. The relaunch is scheduled for May of 2019 and will feature coverages and analysis from trials, every day of the week. Originally launched in 1991, it featured huge success including the O.J. Simpson and Casey Anthony trials before changing over to TruTV in 2008.

Jonathan Katz, CEO of Katz Networks said in a statement: “Court TV was a top-20 cable network and at the height of its popularity when the network was taken off the air in 2008, today, while consumer interest in the real-life drama of true-crime programming is at an all-time high, there is no dedicated daily court coverage on television. We expect the new Court TV to fill that void on cable, satellite, over-the-air and over-the-top.”

Not only are you going to all new trials, but over 100,000 hours of original Court TV content will also air.

Source: thehill.com