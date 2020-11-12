County-by-County COVID-19 Risk in South Dakota

Oleksii Liskonih, Wildpixel via Getty Stock/ThinkStock

On a day (November 12) that saw South Dakota reach an all-time high for the number of new COVID-19 cases, a new interactive tool has been released to assess the coronavirus risk of each and every county in America based on the number of people at a gathering.

The website Scary Mommy is sharing a COVID-19 Risk Assessment Planning Tool designed by researchers at Georgia Tech to calculate not the odds of being infected, but rather the likelihood that at least one person in a group will be carrying COVID-19.

In South Dakota, with data available from all but one (Shannon County) of the state's 66 counties:

Georgia Institute of Technology

12 counties (18%) had a risk of 75 percent or higher for gatherings of 10 people.

Georgia Institute of Technology

37 counties (57%) had a risk of 99 percent or higher for gatherings of 50 people.

Georgia Institute of Technology

62 counties (65%) had a risk of 99 percent or higher for gatherings of 100 people.

COVID-19 Risk with 100 people

All 65 counties had a risk of 99 percent or higher for gatherings of 500 people.

The number of people infected with coronavirus has never been higher.

The State Department of Health revealed a single-day record-high 2,019 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

551 South Dakotans are currently hospitalized with coronavirus.

Overall, 57,438 people in the state have been diagnosed since March. 567 of those have died.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: Coronavirus, COVID-19, Health, Holidays, Thanksgiving, Travel
Categories: Articles, News, Newsletter KSOO
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top