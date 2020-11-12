County-by-County COVID-19 Risk in South Dakota

On a day (November 12) that saw South Dakota reach an all-time high for the number of new COVID-19 cases, a new interactive tool has been released to assess the coronavirus risk of each and every county in America based on the number of people at a gathering.

The website Scary Mommy is sharing a COVID-19 Risk Assessment Planning Tool designed by researchers at Georgia Tech to calculate not the odds of being infected, but rather the likelihood that at least one person in a group will be carrying COVID-19.

In South Dakota, with data available from all but one (Shannon County) of the state's 66 counties:

Georgia Institute of Technology

12 counties (18%) had a risk of 75 percent or higher for gatherings of 10 people.

Georgia Institute of Technology

37 counties (57%) had a risk of 99 percent or higher for gatherings of 50 people.

Georgia Institute of Technology

62 counties (65%) had a risk of 99 percent or higher for gatherings of 100 people.

COVID-19 Risk with 100 people

All 65 counties had a risk of 99 percent or higher for gatherings of 500 people.

The number of people infected with coronavirus has never been higher.

The State Department of Health revealed a single-day record-high 2,019 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

551 South Dakotans are currently hospitalized with coronavirus.

Overall, 57,438 people in the state have been diagnosed since March. 567 of those have died.