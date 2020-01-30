Counting Super Bowl Calories? Here’s How to Stay Under 1000

I found out this morning that the average person is capable of packing away close to 11,000 calories on Super Bowl Sunday! While that total seems astounding, when you think about it, it is more than likely for many people. Especially if you start grazing midday and continue through the end of the game.

If your reaction to the notion of trying to control your intake of savory and sweet, crunchy and smooth, salty and spicy munchies, on the football "day of days", is something akin to, "I could give a rat's backside how many calories are in a plateful of nachos, or pigs-in-a-blankie!", stop reading now.

If however, you're already testing the limits of your "stretchy pants" and would like some idea of what you could nosh on this Sunday and not completely blow it, you might want to check out the information from Consumer Reports.

They advise you to plan ahead, (yeah, like that's going to happen). For example, if you're following a 2,000 calorie diet, plan to consume 500 to 700 calories at the party. And whatever you do, don't arrive hungry! After all, people do consider it rude when you hoover the Buffalo Chicken dip right out of the bowl.

Take a great big serving from the crudite' platter, (that's right, all the raw veggies you can stuff in) but, no ranch dip for you! No creamy or cheesy dips, only hummus, salsa, and guacamole. They're full of nutrients and healthy fats that are good for you and lower in calories too.

Forget chips also, and head for the popcorn or back to the veggie platters. Fiber is filling and you'll need something to fill that empty place in your soul when you bypass the 7-layer dip, stuffed pizza, cheesy chicken taquitos, and loaded potato skins.

You're aiming for 500 to 700 calories, so with that in mind, here are some foods and serving sizes containing 100 calories.

5 tortilla chips

9 potato chips

1 & 2/3 wings

3 1/3 tbsp of guacamole

1 1/4 cup of (Newman's Own) salsa

1 1/3 tbsp (Wishbone) chunky blue cheese dressing

1 & 2/3 pieces of mini-wienies-in-a-blanket

a slice of Dominos pizza so small you'll be able to use it for a toothpick later. . .

What?---No Beer!!!!!!!

If you follow these guidelines, you may be sad, but you can dry your tears on your Fabletics XS, size 0, yoga pants at the gym!

Source: Consumer Reports

