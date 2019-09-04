Counterfeit Cash Lands Woman in Sioux Falls Jail

A Colombian woman is behind bars in a Sioux Falls jail after attempting to use counterfeit $100.00 bills at two different businesses located in the city.

KSFY TV is reporting that fifty-year-old Sandra Villegas-Castrano was arrested on Sunday afternoon, (September 1) after she tried using a fake $100.00 bills at multiple locations earlier that day.

Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens told KSFY, Villegas-Castrano first attempted to pass along a fake bill at a gas station located near 41st street and Louise Avenue. The employee on duty recognized the bill was a phony and notified police.

She then proceeded down the road where she tried to use two separate counterfeit $100.00 bills at a Walgreens store. Again, the clerk behind the counter recognized the bills were fake and notified authorities once she had left the store.

According to KSFY, police caught up with Villegas-Castrano a short time later in the area and questioned her regarding both incidents. She told authorities that she had received the bills in another state in exchange for foreign currency.

After police searched Villegas-Castrano, they found 10 more fake bills on her person and another 16 counterfeit pieces of cash in her car.

Villegas-Castrano was taken into custody and charged with two counts of possession of a forged instrument.

Source: KSFY TV