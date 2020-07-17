Could Triple Digit Heat Indices Melt a Walmart Ice Cream Sandwich?

Our friends at the Dakota News Now First Alert Weather are keeping an eye on the sweltering temperatures moving into the Sioux Falls and surrounding area today and Saturday. Highs will reach well into the '90s across much of the region bringing the possibility of severe weather in the form of hail, brief heavy rain, and dangerous lightning.

What are you going to do to stay cool and hydrated? Nothing like lots of water either drinking it or swimming in it. But hold on. How about an ice cream sandwich? And that brings to mind the YouTube video my friend Dan put together a few years ago about Walmart's ice cream sandwiches. Who's up for a revisit to that experiment? Let me know how it goes?

NWS/Canva

As you move through your weekend and want to be outside remember to take frequent breaks from being in the sun and to drink lots of fluids. Always remember to use lots of sunscreens and wear a big floppy hat.