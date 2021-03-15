Could Toys R Us Come Back to Sioux Falls?

The parent company of a beloved toy franchise company is under some new management and plans on opening some Toys R Us toy stores once more.

WHP Global according to NBC Philadelphia announced today (Monday, March 15, 2021) that it has acquired a "rolling interest" in Tru Kids, the parent company that owns Babies R Us and Toys R Us along with the other Geoffrey the Giraffe brands.

"Going forward, WHP said it will be managing the global Tru Kids business, and guide its expansion. Toys R Us and Babies R Us together have over 900 branded stores in more than 25 countries -- in parts of Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and the Middle East"-NBC Philadelphia.

Tru Brands has attempted to get the public excited about the store locations once more by having two pop-up locations within the US. But sadly due to the current Coronavirus pandemic, they have both since closed down due to poor mall foot traffic.

Yehuda Shmidman, chairman and chief executive officer of WHP, stated that ideally, the company would like to have Toys R Us stores open again ahead of this 2021 holiday season.

These new storefronts would like quite a bit different since the last time we saw the Sioux Falls stand-alone location. At this time, Schidman hopes to instead have "flagships, pop-ups, airport locations or mini-stores inside other retailers' shops.

At this time, there hasn't been a disclosed number of locations for the number of Toys R Us stores WHP hopes to open yet.

