Could South Dakota Have the Most Haunted Places?

Many places try hard to be 'spooky' this time of year, but South Dakota doesn't have to try very hard.

According to Thrillist, South Dakota might just have the most haunted places of anywhere in America.

South Dakota's haunted places:

- The whole city! The Bullock Hotel in Deadwood - Claims to be haunted by Seth Bullock, Deadwood’s first sheriff.

- Murders, suicides, accidental self-inflicted gunshot deaths all took place here. Homestake Opera House in Lead - 'Haunted' by Spanish flu pandemic victims who were moved into the opera house after the hospital reached capacity, some of whom died on the premises.

- Said to be haunted by the ghosts of two lovers who died there. Easton Castle in Aberdeen - Reports of hauntings by the ghosts of the Eastons and of partygoers from the castle’s heyday.

- Haunted by 'Larry', a theater manager was said to be murdered in the fallout of a tragic love triangle. Hotel Alex Johnson in Rapid City - The ghost of founder Alex Johnson’s daughter, who died of polio inside the hotel, is rumored to haunt the halls. Room 812 is said to be 'haunted' by the Lady in White.

- Vistors report odd glowing lights in the darkness, and echoes of moans and screams from the water. Custer State Park

Source: Thrillist