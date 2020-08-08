Could Sioux Falls be hosting some major sporting events soon?

Even though Sioux Falls has hosted some big-time events over the last decade, it is not what industry insiders would call the mecca of major sporting events.

That said, during the pandemic, not only has Sioux Falls provided an opportunity for live events to continue where most of the country has seen none, the state has welcomed the annual Sturgis rally which is expected to net 250,000 visitors from all over the United States.

In Sioux Falls alone, there have been 3 days of a televised PBR event with fans at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in July, multiple Sioux Falls Canaries games with fans at the Sioux Falls Stadium, many amateur and youth games/tournaments all summer with fans and LFA televised events without fans at the Sanford Pentagon.

All that occurred before the reopening of Husets Speedway in Brandon, SD where they saw thousands of fans show up last week for their opening races and have a handful of other race nights scheduled for August and September.

The state of South Dakota will have high school sports with fans this Fall and what could potentially be the largest golf crowd this year could ascend on the Sanford International in September in Sioux Falls as they will allow fans for the Champions Tour event.

With so many different situations throughout the US, there will be leagues and teams looking to find different homes to house games, and the Premier Center and Sanford Pentagon could be welcoming when other states don't have the same luxury.

Whether it is the UFC, LFA, NBA G-League, NBA, or the college basketball world, all could be in play in some form over the next calendar year depending on the course of the Coronavirus.

Recently, the Pentagon announced two college basketball games for December with Northern Iowa facing off against New Mexico State and the University of Iowa taking on Oregon State with fans being the plan.

The opportunities to host larger events will reach outside the sports world as well, take for instance the recent announcements of a Toby Keith concert in September and Chris Young in October, with both allowing fans.

The hope is between now and then, with the restart of school and more events occurring that COVID-19 won't wreck South Dakota like it has many other places over the last few months.

If that is the case and South Dakota can continue to avoid being the harsh reality of the rest of the country, it may open up more doors for big-time sporting events and larger events, in general, to make their way into Sioux Falls.