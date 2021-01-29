Could Lennox See a Beef Processing Plant?

A rezoning application has been submitted to the Lennox Planning Commission for a proposed beef processing plant. According to Dakota News Now, the commission has given its approval to rezone 10 acres of land for the potential project directly south of Wilson Trailer and adjacent to Highway 17.

Here's another opportunity for job growth in a small South Dakota community. The proposed plant anticipates 55 workers on the payroll.

East Dakota Beef Processing submitted the proposal to build the 80 foot by 220-foot plant on ten acres. According to the application, at capacity, the plant is expected to process 50 to 150 head of cattle daily with the finished product to be sold commercially.

Dakota News Now writes, the recommendation will now go before the Lennox City Council and take public input.

Those wanting to know more about the future plant can attend future open houses in February.

